Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Wants To Completely Redo Her Show
Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson has climbed her way to the spotlight since becoming the first person to ever win "American Idol" in 2002. The competition show became a cultural phenomenon, and Clarkson has since sold millions of albums all over the world. She's has also gained fame for spending eight seasons as a talent coach on NBC's "The Voice." And impressively, the "Since U Been Gone" singer has a 50% win rate on the competition series, claiming four seasons so far, reports Outsider.
But Clarkson isn't just known for her killer vocals, as she's the host of her critically acclaimed daytime talk show that features celebrity interviews, pop-culture conversations, and slice-of-life segments, per The New York Times. While she once wondered where she would fit in the saturated television market, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has proven be a success. Clarkson's hosting abilities have proven to be, too, as she won her second Daytime Emmy for outstanding entertainment talk show host in 2021, notes The Hollywood Reporter.
The "Because Of You" singer is looking to spice up her personal life amid a divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, as she recently changed her name to Kelly Brianne, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. In good news for "The Kelly Clarkson Show" viewers, a source said the title is "not changing." However, it might be getting a makeover.
Kelly Clarkson is revamping her daytime talk show
Kelly Clarkson is reportedly working on a "complete overhaul" of her daytime hit talk show, according to an Us Weekly insider. The "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is gearing up to take over NBC's 3 p.m. ET spot in replacement of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which has recorded 19 seasons. Now, Ellen DeGeneres' long-running show will end on May 26 and Clarkson's show, which is currently in its third season, will slide in. While the "Piece By Piece" singer is currently "taking a few weeks off to take the kids on vacation," she's reportedly still taking time to revamp her daytime show in the process.
With the recent news that the "Breakaway" singer had a "desire" to change her name legally to Kelly Brianne, it appears there's a lot of reconstruction happening in Clarkson's life, reports People. Clarkson stated, "My new name more fully reflects who I am," however, she stated she couldn't imagine changing anything professionally. Entertainment Tonight reports that this means her talk show's name will remain unchanged, although it is confirmed there will indeed be some changes happening as she takes over for DeGeneres. It's currently unclear what those changes may be, so we'll just have to wait and see.