Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Wants To Completely Redo Her Show

Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson has climbed her way to the spotlight since becoming the first person to ever win "American Idol" in 2002. The competition show became a cultural phenomenon, and Clarkson has since sold millions of albums all over the world. She's has also gained fame for spending eight seasons as a talent coach on NBC's "The Voice." And impressively, the "Since U Been Gone" singer has a 50% win rate on the competition series, claiming four seasons so far, reports Outsider.

But Clarkson isn't just known for her killer vocals, as she's the host of her critically acclaimed daytime talk show that features celebrity interviews, pop-culture conversations, and slice-of-life segments, per The New York Times. While she once wondered where she would fit in the saturated television market, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has proven be a success. Clarkson's hosting abilities have proven to be, too, as she won her second Daytime Emmy for outstanding entertainment talk show host in 2021, notes The Hollywood Reporter.

The "Because Of You" singer is looking to spice up her personal life amid a divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, as she recently changed her name to Kelly Brianne, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. In good news for "The Kelly Clarkson Show" viewers, a source said the title is "not changing." However, it might be getting a makeover.