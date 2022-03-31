Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Heartbreaking Details About His Last Encounter With Taylor Hawkins
Music fans were surely left shocked and saddened when news broke that The Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins died at the age of 50 while on tour in Colombia, leaving behind his wife Alison and three children, Oliver, Annabelle, and Everleigh, per The U.S. Sun. On March 25, the popular band took to Instagram to post a heartfelt statement, telling their followers, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."
Fellow celebrities reacted to the news by paying tribute to Hawkins, with both Liam Gallagher and Miley Cyrus dedicating sets to their friend and peer, as did Slash and Coldplay. Lenny Kravitz also honored Hawkins, taking to Twitter to write, "A rock and roll brother has gone home too soon. My deepest condolences to his family, Dave Grohl, and the @FooFighters. Taylor played from the heart with power and joy. May he Rest In Peace."
Hawkins' death occurring while on tour meant The Foo Fighters had to decide what to do about the rest of their concert dates, understandably ultimately deciding to cancel the remaining shows. It also meant Machine Gun Kelly was left with a final memory of Hawkins. The stars had an encounter just days before Hawkins died, which is why MGK also honored the man we lost.
Machine Gun Kelly called Taylor Hawkins 'a beautiful soul'
Machine Gun Kelly was another star who paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins. While sitting down for an interview for "The Howard Stern Show" in March, Kelly opened up about the fact that threatening weather had prevented him from performing at Paraguay's Asunciónico music festival where The Foo Fighters were also supposed to take the stage. In fact, the beloved band was supposed to be in the audience when Kelly did his thing, which surely would have been a moment for the younger star to remember.
Although the disappointing outcome left MGK "super bummed," he explained that instead of meeting at the festival, The Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl asked him to hang out with the band at their hotel. Kelly recalled, "I walked up, and we got out the elevator, all 20 of us, and Taylor, Dave, the whole Foo Fighters team but specifically Taylor, he went up to every single one of us and gave us each our moment. Like, every single one of us, down to my assistant. ... 'You're from Topanga? Oh, I'm from Topanga.' Dude, he's such a beautiful soul."
Kelly went on to say that he wanted Hawkins' children to be aware of the fact that their dad was a "great man, and we were all lucky to know him." Fans were certainly touched, with one taking to Twitter to admit that they "sob[bed] watching this interview," while another simply noted, "good for him paying tribute Taylor Hawkins."