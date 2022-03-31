Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Heartbreaking Details About His Last Encounter With Taylor Hawkins

Music fans were surely left shocked and saddened when news broke that The Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins died at the age of 50 while on tour in Colombia, leaving behind his wife Alison and three children, Oliver, Annabelle, and Everleigh, per The U.S. Sun. On March 25, the popular band took to Instagram to post a heartfelt statement, telling their followers, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

Fellow celebrities reacted to the news by paying tribute to Hawkins, with both Liam Gallagher and Miley Cyrus dedicating sets to their friend and peer, as did Slash and Coldplay. Lenny Kravitz also honored Hawkins, taking to Twitter to write, "A rock and roll brother has gone home too soon. My deepest condolences to his family, Dave Grohl, and the @FooFighters. Taylor played from the heart with power and joy. May he Rest In Peace."

Hawkins' death occurring while on tour meant The Foo Fighters had to decide what to do about the rest of their concert dates, understandably ultimately deciding to cancel the remaining shows. It also meant Machine Gun Kelly was left with a final memory of Hawkins. The stars had an encounter just days before Hawkins died, which is why MGK also honored the man we lost.