Matthew Perry Shares A Heartbreaking Yet Hilarious Message For Bruce Willis

In light of Bruce Willis' diagnosis and an outpouring of support from fans and fellow actors, Matthew Perry took to social media to talk about his friend. "Dear Bruce Willis, I'm so sorry to hear what you are going through, but you're still the coolest man I've met in my entire life," Perry wrote on Twitter. "You will remain in my prayers for a long long time," he added. Perry was still nostalgic about their time on set together and hoped the two could reunite again and reminisce. "Maybe we should get together and watch the whole 10 yards and get a couple of hours of sleep," Perry concluded in reference to "The Whole Nine Yards" sequel.

According to the "Friends" star, the idea for "The Whole Ten Yards" started the day after the original film had a great debut. More than just money, "the reason we are here doing it again is we all like the ensemble cast and we all had such a blast doing the movie," Perry told Blackfilm in 2004. Though Willis was often known for playing more serious roles, he showed off his comedic skills in the two films. He said one of the reasons his pairing with Perry worked so well was that, in his opinion, "I think that we understand timing." Willis added that his funny side stems from his early days before becoming a big-name star, admitting, "I was a class clown in 1976."