Julia Fox Speaks Out About Those RHONY Rumors

Julia Fox burst onto the scene soon after it was revealed that she was dating Kanye "Ye" West back in January. While their whirlwind of a romance didn't last longer than a full season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Fox is still making headlines for all the things she says, does, and even wears. The "Uncut Gems" star even told Variety that she has a memoir in the works. "So far, it's a masterpiece, if I do say so myself," Fox said, adding that she didn't want to give away too many details because she's "superstitious."

While Fox's IMDb page does suggest that she's got a few projects in the pipeline, including two movies called "No Sudden Move" and "The Trainer," it looks like Ye's ex-girlfriend might be coming to a reality television screen near you, too. In fact, Fox recently spoke out about all of the rumors suggesting that she's joining the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York." What she has to say about the matter is actually surprising, too.