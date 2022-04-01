Meghan King And Cuffe Owens Certainly Didn't End Their Marriage On Friendly Terms
Meghan King and Cuffe Owens had a whirlwind relationship that began and ended in a few brief months. In an October 2021 interview with Brides, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member revealed that the pair met only a month before. "We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone," she said, adding that as soon as they hung up Owens jumped on a plane from California to meet her in St. Louis. From there, the two only got sucked in further. King explained, "Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks." On October 11, they tied the knot in Pennsylvania.
Just two months later, in December 2021, King and Owens' relationship ended almost as quickly as it started. The mom-of-three took to Instagram to explain the decision in a story, as per Us Weekly. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out," she wrote before asking her followers for "grace and gentle kindness" as she processed the split.
Since the couple's marriage only lasted a few weeks, they have opted to get an annulment rather than a divorce. An annulment will treat the marriage as if it never existed, from a legal standpoint.
Meghan King wanted a 'partnership'
On March 31, Page Six reported that reality star Meghan King and Cuffe Owens, nephew of President Joe Biden, will officially annul their brief marriage. The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star gave some insight into why the relationship didn't work out in an interview on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" the same day. She told Lewis that she was "so ready for a partner" and "some help." It seems that this marriage was not the partnership she had been hoping for.
King added in the interview that a lack of "stability" has been a recurring problem in her relationships. "That's what I'm looking for over and over and over and I'm getting it wrong," she stated. She then admitted that there were some red flags she overlooked in the beginning and that while "he said all the right things and the families were a good, good fit," she felt "it was almost like an arranged marriage."
A source close to King told E! News back in December 2021 that one of the main issues in the marriage was the distance. "Meghan cannot uproot the children from where they currently live and he lives and works in California," they told the publication. It seems that the reality television star may have had hopes that she could take the kids to California to spend more time with Owens; however, the source affirmed, "It was not a relationship rooted in that much practicality."