Meghan King And Cuffe Owens Certainly Didn't End Their Marriage On Friendly Terms

Meghan King and Cuffe Owens had a whirlwind relationship that began and ended in a few brief months. In an October 2021 interview with Brides, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member revealed that the pair met only a month before. "We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone," she said, adding that as soon as they hung up Owens jumped on a plane from California to meet her in St. Louis. From there, the two only got sucked in further. King explained, "Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks." On October 11, they tied the knot in Pennsylvania.

Just two months later, in December 2021, King and Owens' relationship ended almost as quickly as it started. The mom-of-three took to Instagram to explain the decision in a story, as per Us Weekly. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out," she wrote before asking her followers for "grace and gentle kindness" as she processed the split.

Since the couple's marriage only lasted a few weeks, they have opted to get an annulment rather than a divorce. An annulment will treat the marriage as if it never existed, from a legal standpoint.