Fans Have A Lot Of Fiery Opinions On Jason Sudeikis And Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde met at a "Saturday Night Live" wrap party in May 2011, but didn't go official with their romance until November, according to Brides. Sudeikis proposed during the 2012 holidays, Wilde said "yes," and they lived happily ever after — well, not quite. Sudeikis and Wilde did have two children together, however, they shocked Hollywood by announcing they'd split in November 2020.

Sudeikis was reportedly left totally devastated, but apparently, he initially held out hope for a romantic reunion. "There is still a lot of love there, and he would like to have hope that maybe there's a way for them to repair things," a source told People at the time. "But what happens next remains to be seen."

What happened next was that Wilde was snapped out and about two months later, holding hands with Harry Styles. The photos led Sudeikis to question the narrative of his and Wilde's breakup. "I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," he told GQ. "And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle." Meanwhile, Styles is believed to have made a reference to his new love in a recent song, and in response, fans have a lot of fiery opinions about Jason Sudeikis and Harry Styles.