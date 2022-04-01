Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Speaks Out About His Devastating Diagnosis
It's never easy to see some of the most beloved figures in Hollywood struggle with health issues. In late March, Bruce Willis' family shared some devastating news about his health. Bruce's daughter Rumer Willis (whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore), was one of the first people in the family to share the news on her Instagram feed. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," she wrote on the post.
Rumer also shared that due to her father's diagnosis, he will be retiring from his acting career, which was something that has "meant so much to him." She signed the post from "Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn." To keep things a little bit light-hearted, Rumer selected a photo of Bruce rocking a white robe and a matching towel wrapped around his head. He also rocked a gold chain necklace and a pair of gold-rimmed shades.
Willis began dating his now-wife Emma Heming in 2008 after a mutual friend introduced him. After just one year of dating, the pair tied the knot in Turks and Caicos. Despite their 23-year age difference, the pair have lasted for many years in Hollywood, and they share two children. As mentioned in the post, the news has been hard on the family, but Heming says that she is at least thankful for one thing.
Emma Heming Willis is thankful for the support
After his Bruce Willis' family shared his health news with the public, many people expressed their concern and sent their love to the family. The actor's wife, Emma Heming, took to her Instagram Stories in the days following the diagnosis. "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help," she wrote on the update, adding that she's "grateful." While the news about her husband isn't the best, at least she seems to have a fantastic support network around her.
The day before, Heming shared the diagnosis on her Instagram account and received an overwhelming response. "Sending love to you and your beautiful blended family Emma. I'm so sorry to see this. You are a beautiful soul, and I'm so sad to see this," one person commented on the initial post. "You guys are the epitome of family. Love you so much," another chimed in. According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia is a condition that can affect a person's ability to communicate and understand both speech and written language. So, it's easy to see why this condition would be a hard pillow to swallow, as learning scripts is an actor's bread and butter.
Bruce's stunt double, Stuart F. Wilson, shared that he saw a deterioration in the actor when they worked together. He stated that sometimes when he or others talked to Bruce he just seemed to be sidetracked, but they chalked it up to the fact that he had a million things going on.