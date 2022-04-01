Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Speaks Out About His Devastating Diagnosis

It's never easy to see some of the most beloved figures in Hollywood struggle with health issues. In late March, Bruce Willis' family shared some devastating news about his health. Bruce's daughter Rumer Willis (whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore), was one of the first people in the family to share the news on her Instagram feed. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," she wrote on the post.

Rumer also shared that due to her father's diagnosis, he will be retiring from his acting career, which was something that has "meant so much to him." She signed the post from "Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn." To keep things a little bit light-hearted, Rumer selected a photo of Bruce rocking a white robe and a matching towel wrapped around his head. He also rocked a gold chain necklace and a pair of gold-rimmed shades.

Willis began dating his now-wife Emma Heming in 2008 after a mutual friend introduced him. After just one year of dating, the pair tied the knot in Turks and Caicos. Despite their 23-year age difference, the pair have lasted for many years in Hollywood, and they share two children. As mentioned in the post, the news has been hard on the family, but Heming says that she is at least thankful for one thing.