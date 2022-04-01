Does Demi Moore Have A New Man In Her Life?

Demi Moore is rumored to have allegedly dated several guys since splitting from Ashton Kutcher in 2011. According to tabloid reports, Moore's been linked to actor Martin Henderson, art dealer Vito Schnabel, restaurateur Harry Morton, and musician Sean Friday. However, Moore is a lady who likes to keep her love life on the down-low — so all the rumors are just rumors.

Moore stepped out of her comfort zone in 2019 and shared her life story via her memoir, "Inside Out." In the bestseller, Moore writes about her "tumultuous relationship with her mother, her marriages, her struggles balancing stardom with raising a family, and her journey toward open-heartedness." Per The New York Times, Moore suffered a lot towards the end of her last marriage. She was abusing Vicodin, and her drinking was spiraling out of control. Things went from bad to worse after Moore's divorce from Kutcher, resulting in Moore's daughters cutting their mom out of their lives.

Entering rehab and undergoing a lot of therapy placed Moore back on track again. She's now closer than ever with all of her blended family and maintains a strong friendship with Bruce Willis. In an Instagram statement, Moore announced her ex-husband was retiring from acting because he'd been diagnosed with aphasia. She vowed to be there for him every step of the way. So, with all of her family commitments, is there any time left for romance? Does Demi Moore have a new man in her life? Apparently, yes.