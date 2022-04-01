Anchorman Star David Koechner Was Just Charged For A Serious Crime

Known best for his role in the "Anchorman" films as the overly boisterous Champ Kind, complete with a silly catchphrase, David Koechner is now experiencing a very different kind of "whammy" — one that does not reflect well on his personal record.

Since his breakout performances, Koechner's social media has been a space of promoting conversations about improv, posting shoutouts for his Cameo, sharing silly snapshots, and announcing comedy tour dates. Most fans are familiar with his acting rather than seeing him live, but with a background in working with Second City, "Saturday Night Live," and "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," his focus on stand-up has been fueling his fire. "I'm enjoying what I'm doing now," Koechner told The Spokesman-Review. "Unlike a lot of people who do this, I didn't start out as a standup. I was an actor first, but I love the connection and immediacy performing in front of an audience."

He points out Abbott and Costello and the Marx Brothers as comedy heroes, which definitely feel like small cores of inspiration for his loud, zany, and highly inappropriate characters, like Champ and Todd Packer of "The Office." He told INDY Week in 2015, "I'm sure people see me coming and go, 'Oh Lord, here comes that mess.' I'm the polar opposite, really." Unfortunately, it seems some wild antics and erratic behavior are stemming into his real life and recently landed him in some hot water. With an arrest at the end of 2021, charges are now being made against the actor.