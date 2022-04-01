Joe Exotic Wants To Take A Major Step In His Love Life From Prison
Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, has been front and center of the media's attention since starring as the main character in "Tiger King," a Netflix documentary series released in 2020. But the eccentric big cat enthusiast and former Oklahoma zoo owner ended up in legal trouble after the series was released. In January 2020, Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison for attempting to have his rival, Florida animal sanctuary founder Carole Baskin, assassinated, as per the Associated Press. He was additionally charged with violating federal wildlife laws, as he allegedly killed five of his tigers and sold cubs.
The "Tiger King" star was diagnosed with "aggressive" prostate cancer in November 2021 and sought early release amid his deteriorating health, per The New York Times. In January 2022, the former zoo owner tearfully asked a federal judge, "Please don't make me die in prison waiting for a chance to be free." Exotic was re-sentenced to 21 years for his murder-for-hire plot. Now that it seems clear he's staying in jail, he's moving on to other plans, like divorcing his fifth husband, Dillon Passage.
Joe Exotic files for divorce from his fifth husband
Joseph Maldonado-Passage and his husband of four years, Dillon Passage, are legally still wed despite having broken up over a year ago, reports Us Weekly. Court documents state the two's relationship is "irretrievably broken." Now the "Tiger King" star is ready for his fifth marriage to formally end.
On March 31, 2022, only one year into his 21-year prison sentence for his murder-for-hire plot, the exotic animal enthusiast tweeted: "Dillon, please just sign it and go away." According to TMZ, the pair tied the knot only two months after Exotic's previous husband, Travis Maldonado, tragically died. The aftermath of his death was broadcasted on Season 1 of "Tiger King."
The downward spiral of Exotic's marriage to Passage began in March 2021. While Exotic was in prison, Passage called him and asked for a divorce. Dillon Passage has found a new boyfriend, per a July 2021 Instagram announcement. But it appears that he's never actually followed through with his threat to divorce Exotic, TMZ notes. Now Exotic is pushing hard for their official separation, as he has found a new love in prison, as per Yahoo News. According to Joe Exotic's divorce lawyer, Autumn Beck Blackledge, Exotic is hoping they "can both move on with their lives and divorce quickly."