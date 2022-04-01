Joe Exotic Wants To Take A Major Step In His Love Life From Prison

Joseph Maldonado-Passage and his husband of four years, Dillon Passage, are legally still wed despite having broken up over a year ago, reports Us Weekly. Court documents state the two's relationship is "irretrievably broken." Now the "Tiger King" star is ready for his fifth marriage to formally end.

On March 31, 2022, only one year into his 21-year prison sentence for his murder-for-hire plot, the exotic animal enthusiast tweeted: "Dillon, please just sign it and go away." According to TMZ, the pair tied the knot only two months after Exotic's previous husband, Travis Maldonado, tragically died. The aftermath of his death was broadcasted on Season 1 of "Tiger King."

The downward spiral of Exotic's marriage to Passage began in March 2021. While Exotic was in prison, Passage called him and asked for a divorce. Dillon Passage has found a new boyfriend, per a July 2021 Instagram announcement. But it appears that he's never actually followed through with his threat to divorce Exotic, TMZ notes. Now Exotic is pushing hard for their official separation, as he has found a new love in prison, as per Yahoo News. According to Joe Exotic's divorce lawyer, Autumn Beck Blackledge, Exotic is hoping they "can both move on with their lives and divorce quickly."