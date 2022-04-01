The Razzies Awkwardly Change Tune After Bruce Willis' Devastating News

Among the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis is arguably one of Hollywood's biggest action stars. The actor made a name for himself back in the '80s detective comedy series "Moonlighting." But he really shot to fame in 1988 when he starred as John McClane in the smash-hit action film, "Die Hard." Since then, Willis went on to become a full-fledged movie star with roles in hits like "Pulp Fiction," "The Fifth Element," "Armageddon," and "The Sixth Sense." Despite his impressive filmography, Willis seemingly made the switch to lower-budget films in the past two years, and now we have some insight into the reason why.

On March 31, Willis' family shared the statement through social media that because of Willis' recent health problems, he is stepping away from acting. On his daughter Rumor Willis' Instagram, the statement reads, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him." The family revealed that Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects cognitive and language abilities.

In light of this recent news, an infamous Hollywood organization is taking back something they previously said about Willis.