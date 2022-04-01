The Razzies Awkwardly Change Tune After Bruce Willis' Devastating News
Among the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis is arguably one of Hollywood's biggest action stars. The actor made a name for himself back in the '80s detective comedy series "Moonlighting." But he really shot to fame in 1988 when he starred as John McClane in the smash-hit action film, "Die Hard." Since then, Willis went on to become a full-fledged movie star with roles in hits like "Pulp Fiction," "The Fifth Element," "Armageddon," and "The Sixth Sense." Despite his impressive filmography, Willis seemingly made the switch to lower-budget films in the past two years, and now we have some insight into the reason why.
On March 31, Willis' family shared the statement through social media that because of Willis' recent health problems, he is stepping away from acting. On his daughter Rumor Willis' Instagram, the statement reads, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him." The family revealed that Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects cognitive and language abilities.
In light of this recent news, an infamous Hollywood organization is taking back something they previously said about Willis.
The Razzies rescinded their worst performance award from Bruce Willis
Every year, The Golden Raspberry Awards, better known as the Razzies, pays tribute to the year's worst in Hollywood. For this year's awards, Bruce Willis was completely roasted when the organization gave him his own category "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie," with eight of his previous films listed as nominations. On March 26th, the Razzies announced Willis' role in "Cosmic Sin" took the cake as his worst performance of the year. However, the news of his health condition broke just days later, which had the Razzies rethinking their award. Razzie co-founders Mo Murphy and John Wilson later decided to rescind Willis' award and said in a statement, "If someone's medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie" (via TMZ).
Given his aphasia diagnosis, it would seem people are looking at Willis' career in low-budget films in a different light. According to People, the star has made over 15 films in just two years, an impressive feat for anyone, let alone someone with aphasia. Even more impressive were his acting abilities with his medical condition. Rob Gough, Willis' co-star on "American Siege," said to People, "I've always thought of him as iconic, the GOAT, just the man. Knowing that he's able to perform under what he's going through, it just adds to that iconicness."