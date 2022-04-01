Fans Are Seeing Marlon Wayans In A Totally New Way

Fans who tuned into the season finale of "Bel-Air" on March 31 were surprised to see Marlon Wayans. He appeared as Lou, the father of character Will Smith (played by Jabari Banks) after the teen was told by his mother that his dad had abandoned the family. Per TV Line, Lou reappeared near the end of the episode and explained to Will that he had actually been incarcerated and didn't want him to see him in prison. The father-son duo was on their way to a reconciliation when they got into an argument about Will's mother, Vy, which saw Lou get into his son's face. Fans loved Marlon's acting in the scene and made their praises heard on Twitter.

"Marlon Wayans in non-comedic roles. Underrated asf," one user tweeted, while another user wrote, "marlon wayans playing will's father is AWESOME Best actor out of the whole wayans family." Other fans were surprised at how many people didn't know Marlon could act in dramatic roles. "[Marlon] studied drama way before you knew him as a comedian. Now if you start out by watching 'Requiem for a Dream,' don't blame your drinking on me," another user shared.

Marlon's range and recognizability was what led showrunners to cast him, according to Deadline. "We knew he would be good but also surprising. There are a lot of people who were the obvious candidates," showrunner Rasheed Newson said. "But we wanted somebody that the audience would react like 'Okay, wait a minute.' We wanted it to feel fresh." Sounds like they succeeded in that!