Is Kim Kardashian Further Distancing Herself From Kanye With Her Latest Business Move?

The divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West grew increasingly messier after the rapper publicly lashed out at his ex. After Ye made it known that he did not want their daughter, North West, posting herself on social media, the SKIMS creator spoke out against the "Donda" artist. "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story in February, per Yahoo! Entertainment. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum mentioned how she just wanted to co-parent peacefully.

Although Ye was eager to publicly create drama, the KKW Beauty mogul said she had no interest exchanging barbs with her ex. "I used to care so much about narratives ... I just live my life the way I think is right in my soul and just push forward," Kim said while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on March 17. Although Ye had repeatedly taken shots at her beau, Kim took the high road and refused to slander him.

While it greatly irked Ye to see Kim spark a romance with Pete Davidson, her focus was not on her ex. "She's having a great time with Pete and would really like to distance herself from the Kanye drama and hopes he can move on," a source told Entertainment Tonight on March 20. Kim has now made a major business announcement that led several fans to believe she's further distancing herself from Ye.