Prince William And Kate Middleton Just Got A Surprising Gift From Tom Cruise

As the U.K.'s most important family, the royal family gets to enjoy some pretty luxurious perks. Of course, the queen gets to live comfortably in the 775-room Buckingham Palace, but other members are also offered luxurious historic homes to live in, per Insider. The royals also get their share of expense-free trips, opulent gowns and jewels, and even prestigious education.

But as celebrities in their own right, the royal family also enjoys many of the same perks as those in the entertainment industry. For example, Prince William and Kate Middleton often walk the red carpet to attend the BAFTAs, several royals have attended movie premieres in the past, and they all brush elbows with famous actors and singers.

Turns out, being a member of Britain's royal family also allows you to see films well before they are released to the public. While movie fans have to wait until May to see the much-anticipated "Top Gun" sequel, some of the royal family were treated to a special showing.