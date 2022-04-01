Ricki Lake Reveals Why She Rarely Wears Clothes At Home

These days, Ricki Lake is just oozing confidence – but that wasn't always the case. The star seems to be at the top of her game, and she's feeling good about all aspects of her life thanks to a few big changes. After suffering from hair loss for most of her life, Lake opted to buzz her head and make a fresh start. She told StyleCaster that initially, she didn't feel confident, but since she has been using Harklinikken products, she feels a lot more satisfied with her natural grey locks. "I am now in a place of, I love myself, I like the way I look. I love the way I look, and I'm really, really happy, and I think it shows," she raved.

Now that she has her hair back and is rocking the natural 'do, she feels so much better than when she struggled with baldness. "It's a big deal. It was a big deal. It's still a big deal in the fact that I don't worry about it anymore. It's like a new life for me," she said. Another change that makes her happy? Her romance with Ross Burningham. According to The New York Times, the pair found love after her second husband, Christian Evans, died in 2017. "I believe Christian orchestrated this whole thing," she said of her relationship with Burningham.

The star has been candid about a lot of their relationship, and her most recent confession about being naked says a lot.