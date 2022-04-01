Ricki Lake Reveals Why She Rarely Wears Clothes At Home
These days, Ricki Lake is just oozing confidence – but that wasn't always the case. The star seems to be at the top of her game, and she's feeling good about all aspects of her life thanks to a few big changes. After suffering from hair loss for most of her life, Lake opted to buzz her head and make a fresh start. She told StyleCaster that initially, she didn't feel confident, but since she has been using Harklinikken products, she feels a lot more satisfied with her natural grey locks. "I am now in a place of, I love myself, I like the way I look. I love the way I look, and I'm really, really happy, and I think it shows," she raved.
Now that she has her hair back and is rocking the natural 'do, she feels so much better than when she struggled with baldness. "It's a big deal. It was a big deal. It's still a big deal in the fact that I don't worry about it anymore. It's like a new life for me," she said. Another change that makes her happy? Her romance with Ross Burningham. According to The New York Times, the pair found love after her second husband, Christian Evans, died in 2017. "I believe Christian orchestrated this whole thing," she said of her relationship with Burningham.
The star has been candid about a lot of their relationship, and her most recent confession about being naked says a lot.
Ricki Lake is always naked and she wants to shout it from the rooftops
Ricki Lake plays many roles in her life, but we never imagined that nudist would be one of them. The former talk show host is usually pretty honest in interviews, and she never shies away from speaking her mind while spilling some major tea. Lake got honest about her relationship with her husband of three months, Ross Burningham, and she left nothing to the imagination — in all senses of the word. "I'm naked with him all the time," she revealed to Page Six. Is it just us, or are you blushing too?
Lake elaborated further, stating that she loves that her husband knows exactly what she looks like. "I just feel like I can be completely 100% myself, and he loves me no matter what. He loves me exactly the way I am," she gushed, adding that she feels "blissed out" all the time. She also couldn't help but apologize to all the single ladies (just like Beyoncé), stating that she found the best of them all. How naked and sweet are they?
The star also can't stop raving about her hubby on social media. Lake and Burningham tied the knot in January, and she makes sure to celebrate every milestone on Instagram. "Not in my wildest dreams did I think it could be this good...." she beamed just weeks after the wedding. It's safe to say that Lake is over-the-moon happy and incredibly comfortable in her own skin.