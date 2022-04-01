Andy Cohen Had The Most Adorable April Fools' Joke

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper happen to have a lot in common. For instance, along with the fact that they randomly share initials (and could both go by "Andy" if that was their preference), they're also both successful television personalities, occasionally willing to give the public a glimpse at their private lives, and fathers. Cohen became a dad back in February 2019 when he welcomed his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, into the world. Hopping onto Instagram to announce the big arrival, the star shared a sweet photo of himself and the new baby, writing, "I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."

As for Cooper, he's the father to a pair of sons — Wyatt Morgan Cooper (who was born in April 2020, according to People) and Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper (who was born in February) – who he shares with his ex, Benjamin Maisani. The dad-of-two talked about the siblings while chatting on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" not long after his second son was born, saying (via People), "They seem to be getting along really well. I mean, 'Getting along well' — Sebastian sleeps." He went on to explain that since "Sebastian" is too tough for Wyatt to pronounce, "he calls him Luke. So every morning he wants to go say, 'Good morning, Luke.'"

Since Cohen and Cooper are both proud dads, it was so fitting and so ridiculously adorable that Cohen's April Fools' Day joke involved two of the little ones.