Andy Cohen Had The Most Adorable April Fools' Joke
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper happen to have a lot in common. For instance, along with the fact that they randomly share initials (and could both go by "Andy" if that was their preference), they're also both successful television personalities, occasionally willing to give the public a glimpse at their private lives, and fathers. Cohen became a dad back in February 2019 when he welcomed his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, into the world. Hopping onto Instagram to announce the big arrival, the star shared a sweet photo of himself and the new baby, writing, "I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."
As for Cooper, he's the father to a pair of sons — Wyatt Morgan Cooper (who was born in April 2020, according to People) and Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper (who was born in February) – who he shares with his ex, Benjamin Maisani. The dad-of-two talked about the siblings while chatting on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" not long after his second son was born, saying (via People), "They seem to be getting along really well. I mean, 'Getting along well' — Sebastian sleeps." He went on to explain that since "Sebastian" is too tough for Wyatt to pronounce, "he calls him Luke. So every morning he wants to go say, 'Good morning, Luke.'"
Since Cohen and Cooper are both proud dads, it was so fitting and so ridiculously adorable that Cohen's April Fools' Day joke involved two of the little ones.
Andy Cohen had the cutest temporary replacements
In case you weren't aware of the fact, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are good friends and have shared plenty of memorable moments and milestones over the years. That includes hanging out both casually and at industry events, as well as plenty of playdates with their kids, according to Us Weekly. That list can also now include involving their sons in a sweet April Fools' Day joke.
Taking to Instagram on the first of April, Cohen shared a photo of his son, Benjamin, and Cooper's little guy, Wyatt, sitting in chairs on the "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" set. Looking particularly adorable, the two seem suited to appearing in front of the camera. Offering an explanation for the pic, Cohen used the caption to (jokingly) tell his social media followers, "New WWHL co-hosts Ben & Wyatt are taking over my show. Thanks for a great run, Bravo!"
While at least one follower pointed out the fact that Wyatt had nailed the famous facial expression that the fathers are known for — and Cohen agreed — the cute little prank might actually lead to a real gig for the kids. Another follower tagged both Cohen and Cooper, telling them, "Okay next New Years, you should do a 12pm ball drop with them for families with kids!" That would be pretty darn sweet. But maybe it could happen a little earlier, since these little ones probably have to go to bed before midnight!