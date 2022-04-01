Shawn Wayans Nearly Predicted The Will Smith Chris Rock Controversy Years Ago

Many on social media are still reacting to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Will Smith slapping "Grown Ups" actor Chris Rock across the face on live television during the 2022 Oscars ceremony on March 27. The on-stage smackdown started after Rock made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, comparing her buzz-cut hairstyle to one in the movie "G.I. Jane." This wasn't the first time Rock used Jada's name for a joke, per Us Weekly, and "The Pursuit of Happyness" actor apparently couldn't handle it any longer. The Smiths took Rock's banter personally, as Jada has been open about having a medical condition called alopecia that causes her intense hair loss.

Now "White Chicks" actor Shawn Wayans is making headlines for seemingly predicting the Oscars altercation between Will and Rock more than two decades ago. While impersonating Rock at the MTV VMAs in 2000, Shawn went off and trash-talked the celebrity-filled audience. At the end of Shawn's skit, he acted out a scene where Rock ended up getting beat up on the stage for taking a joke too far.

After the 2022 Oscars slap unfolded, Shawn's 2000 throwback parody of Rock getting beat up has gone viral with millions of views online, reported the New York Post. Shawn's youngest brother Marlon Wayans resurfaced the spot-on throwback clip on his Twitter, which followers are reacting strongly to. One person said, "Yikes! Spot on," while another replied, "This is scary funny, like y'all did that."