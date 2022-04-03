Inside The Rumors About Joe Exotic's New Romance

Joe Exotic helped many a lonesome, bored person get through the first global pandemic lockdown. Joe, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was the hands-down breakout reality/docu-series/crime caper superstar of 2020. The big cat fanatic was the focus of Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder Mayhem and Madness." And madness doesn't even begin to describe this trainwrecktastic televisual masterpiece.

Joe was a mullet-haired, cowboy-dressing, gun-wielding, country-western singing, wannabe TV show host. He was also a tiger breeder and hoarder who ran a super shady petting "zoo" in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. Joe lived there with his two husbands and regularly performed publicly with his menagerie of big cats. As per Netflix, he was embroiled in a bitter battle with Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist and big cat sanctuary owner. She'd threatened to expose Joe's appalling treatment of his animals and close down his "zoo" business. To add to the insanity, Baskin's first husband had apparently disappeared mysteriously without a trace. Joe claimed she'd murdered him and fed his body to her tigers.

Things became even crazier as their feud escalated, and their obsession with each other grew. It resulted in Joe being arrested for attempting to hire hitmen to kill Baskin. (Sometimes, reality really is stranger than fiction.) NPR reports that Joe was found guilty of the murder-for-hire plot and was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Despite losing his legal battle and ending up inside, the rumors about Joe Exotic's new romance indicate he's still winning in the love stakes.