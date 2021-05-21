The Latest Tiger King Drama Is Raising Eyebrows

For those of us who became obsessed with the Netflix hit docuseries "Tiger King" when it first hit our feeds during the early twilight of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, you probably had an inkling the mess was not over after the final credits rolled. Whether it's the titular character, Joe Exotic, and his repeated attempts to appeal his 22-year sentence for the attempted murder of rival Carole Baskin, Baskin's own foray into fame following the debut of "Tiger King," or the hopeful updates from Exotic's former husband John Finlay, the saga has continued. The (pun intended) wildly eccentric and law-bending animal wranglers featured in the show, whether we like it or not, are the gift that keeps on growling.

Now, according to a recent report from People magazine, it looks like yet another chapter in the never-ending journey of Exotic and his tiger-obsessed cohort is currently being written. Unfortunately, it appears to be bad news for all parties involved — at least for the human contingent, that is. So what exactly is going on? Who are the players involved? We'll give you a hint: it involves the later-introduced Jeff Lowe and the state of his Oklahoma zoo. Keep on reading to find out more.