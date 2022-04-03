Twitter Names Best Grammys Performance And It's Not BTS

At the 2022 Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, a number of today's hottest musical acts took the stage to perform — everything from pop to country to R&B and rap. Silk Sonic — Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — opened the show with a win for Song of the Year and a performance of "Leave the Door Open," kicking things off with a bang. Also on the docket were stunning performances by Olivia Rodrigo for her Grammy-winning song "Drivers License," as well as Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" and Lil Nas X's medley of "Dead Right Now," "Montero," and "Industry Baby," which Jack Harlow made an appearance for.

And while BTS took to the stage to perform a high-adrenaline rendition of their Grammy-nominated hit "Butter," it's not the performance that people are talking about most on Twitter (at least for now). BTS' performance included everything from one of them dropping down from the ceiling to the group shimmying all over the stage, and though it was a fun performance, Chris Stapleton's touching performance of his song "Cold" has Twitter all up in their feelings.