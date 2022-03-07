The Real Meaning Behind Chris Stapleton's Emotional Performance At The 2022 ACMs

Year after year, Chris Stapleton makes a massive impact at the annual Academy of Country Music Awards — and 2022 was no exception.

Last year, Stapleton joined forces with Miranda Lambert to perform a rendition of his hit, "Maggie's Song," which is a heartwarming ode he wrote for his family dog of 14 years, per Rolling Stone. Lambert happens to be a supporter of the MuttNation Foundation charity, making the collaboration all the more meaningful. In 2019, the country superstar performed "A Simple Song" at the award show, a track which he revealed to be dedicated to his father-in-law, Darrell Hayes, who was in the audience. "One day, we were just talking about life and different things we've done, and all the stuff in that song," the singer told The Tennessean. "It's all true stuff for one of us so it's an interesting song that way."

This time around, Stapleton took to the stage once again and delivered a noteworthy performance of a song he dedicated to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.