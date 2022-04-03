The Unexpected Grammy Appearances That Had Viewers Emotional

Award shows are always full of surprises and the 2022 Grammys were no different. But instead of a surprise performance or an unexpected altercation between artists, this year's biggest night in music offered something different by giving Ukraine the spotlight.

According to Deadline, the Recording Academy partnered with Global Citizen and the "Stand Up For Ukraine" campaign for a special segment aired on live television. The partnership hopes to help the public gain a deeper understanding of what's happening with Ukraine now that the country is at war with Russian. "We are heartbroken by the situation in Ukraine, yet still moved by the resilient spirit on display there every day," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. "We hope the [Grammys] segment inspires our worldwide audience to get involved to support these critical humanitarian efforts."

This effort comes on the heels of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy urging notable personalities to support the country. "I'm inviting everybody: musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody," he said in a statement, per NME. And on Grammy night, it's Zelenskyy himself who delivered a moving speech about the situation in Ukraine.