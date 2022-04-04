Bruno Mars Had Twitter Talking And It Had Nothing To Do With His Grammys Win

Bruno Mars, along with Anderson .Paak, just enjoyed one of the biggest nights in the history of their careers. Their R&B super duo, Silk Sonic, just took home a number of the most coveted awards at the 2022 Grammys, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Performance. They won every award they got nominated for this year, a distinction that only a few enjoy.

"We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point," .Paak quipped. "But in the industry, we call that a clean sweep." And while they bagged award after award, they still offered their support to other artists. "For all the other nominees, y'all know we love y'all. We love y'all! Drinks are on Silk Sonic tonight. We're getting drunk!" he added. "I know a lot of y'all fans might be upset, so we're gonna get out of here before the internet gets to talking."

And they did get the internet talking alright, but not because of the Grammy awards they're bringing home.