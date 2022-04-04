The Tragic Death Of Convoy Singer C.W. McCall

Once upon a time, in the 1970s, an advertising executive by the name of Bill Fries came up with a jingle and a character to sell Metz Baking Company bread. However, what was intended as a memorable advertising campaign ended up turning Fries into nothing short of a legend in the country music world.

According to New York Post, after seeing the success of the campaign and the song used for it, "Convoy," Fries played on the character he created — one C.W. McCall — to launch his very own music career. The executive-turned-singer went on to have a number of country music hits, undoubtedly playing off the 1970s trucking Zeitgeist. And, according to The Washington Post, in 1990, he told Associated Press, "It was timely. Back in 1975-76, that craze was sweeping the country ... it was laced with humor, but it had a rebellious feeling about it and people responded to it."

Given how popular both Fries — now known almost exclusively by his stage name, McCall — and his debut single were, it's unsurprising that his campaign went on to inspire the 1978 film of the same name, "Convoy," starring Kris Kristofferson and Ali McGraw. But more than four decades after his cultural rise began, what became of C.W. McCall?