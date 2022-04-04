Fans Think Gwen Stefani Looks Better Than Ever In New Candid Snaps

Gwen Stefani's sense of style has cemented her status as a fashion icon over the years. After rising to fame as the frontwoman of No Doubt, the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker has continued to turn heads with her trendsetting fashion and makeup looks.

After many years of perusing fashion and releasing clothing under her own brands, LAMB and Harajuku Lovers, Stefani finally launched her own makeup line earlier this year. Titled GXVE, the on-and-off coach on NBC's "The Voice" revealed on Instagram that it had taken her three years to create the brand but did state it had been "so much fun." In an interview with ELLE, Stefani revealed her interest in makeup first began before finding her love for music. "Music was something unexpected but makeup was something I've always done since I was a little girl. I don't know why. I don't know how, but it was born in me. I've always loved it," she said. "This is my chance to have a legacy and build my purpose. I know that makeup gives me a feeling and that's why I'm doing this because I want to share that with people."

Being the smart business mogul that she is, Stefani promoted her signature red lipstick in a new Instagram upload and had fans in complete awe.