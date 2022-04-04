Fans Think Gwen Stefani Looks Better Than Ever In New Candid Snaps
Gwen Stefani's sense of style has cemented her status as a fashion icon over the years. After rising to fame as the frontwoman of No Doubt, the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker has continued to turn heads with her trendsetting fashion and makeup looks.
After many years of perusing fashion and releasing clothing under her own brands, LAMB and Harajuku Lovers, Stefani finally launched her own makeup line earlier this year. Titled GXVE, the on-and-off coach on NBC's "The Voice" revealed on Instagram that it had taken her three years to create the brand but did state it had been "so much fun." In an interview with ELLE, Stefani revealed her interest in makeup first began before finding her love for music. "Music was something unexpected but makeup was something I've always done since I was a little girl. I don't know why. I don't know how, but it was born in me. I've always loved it," she said. "This is my chance to have a legacy and build my purpose. I know that makeup gives me a feeling and that's why I'm doing this because I want to share that with people."
Being the smart business mogul that she is, Stefani promoted her signature red lipstick in a new Instagram upload and had fans in complete awe.
Fans are obsessed with Gwen Stefani's latest upload
For Gwen Stefani's latest Instagram upload, the Grammy award-winner shared three new images, two of which were taken in the mirror. In the first two slides, Stefani stunned in a black crop top paired with dark denim shorts and fishnet tights. As seen in the snapshot above, the singer, who married country singer Blake Shelton in 2021, opted for knee-high cowboy boots and wrapped herself up in a red-and-black, plaid jacket. As for her bold red lipstick, Stefani rocked her own makeup brand, GXVE.
The "Make Me Like You" hitmaker accessorized with numerous necklaces and wore long black-and-white, checkered acrylic nails. In the third and final frame, Stefani shared an up-close selfie where her long, platinum blonde locks draped over her shoulder. "thank u @blakeshelton for giving me an excuse to buy these @dsquared2 cowboy boots. gx," she captioned her post.
In just one day, Stefani's post gathered in more than 161,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments from her fans who can't get enough of the star. "GWEN RENEE STEFANI SHELTON EXCUSE ME MA'AM!!!!!" one user wrote passionately in capital letters. "Omg yes this is official I AM OBSESSED WITH YOU AND THKS OUTFIT OH MY GOSHHHH," another person shared, adding numerous flame emoji. "You blow my mind. You don't age!!!" a third user remarked. Looking good, Gwen!