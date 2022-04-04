Body Language Expert Dissects Olivia Rodrigo's Flirtatious Grammys Moment With V From BTS - Exclusive

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards was full of surprising moments at every turn. Reality star Kourtney Kardashian bucked the seating assignment and instead popped a squat on fiancé Travis Barker's lap, guitarist Omer Fedi grabbed a handful of Addison Rae's derriere for all the world to see, and even Grammy Award winner Olivia Rodrigo shared a flirty moment with K-pop boybander V, née Kim Taehyung.

Per US Weekly, the talented duo pleasantly stunned the masses when V reached over and whispered something mysterious in Rodrigo's ear during BTS' performance of their hit song "Butter." Shortly after, Twitter lit up like a Christmas tree. "I'm sorry but that moment with Olivia Rodrigo and V was hot," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another gushed, "It was V's quick, sexy look back over at Olivia Rodrigo after he had her watch the stage, for me."

So what's the real story behind the coquettish celebrity encounter? Nicki Swift spoke with body language expert and communication coach Jess Ponce III to break it all down for you...