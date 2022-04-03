Kourtney Kardashian's Choice Of Seat At The Grammys Is Raising Eyebrows

Kourtney Kardashian, you can sit with us — and in your very own chair if you would like.

Eagle-eyed viewers at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards couldn't help but notice that the reality star opted to forego her own chair, cozying up in fiancé Travis Barker's lap instead. "Kourtney Kardashian sitting on Travis Barker's lap because the seat next to him was too far away #GRAMMYs," Barstool Sports "Chicks in the Office" tweeted from their official account along with a video of the moment the eldest Kardashian sister popped a squat in the famous drummer's lap.

Unfortunately, not everyone was thrilled with Kourtney's seating choice. "Seriously? Kourtney Kardashian is sitting on Travis Barker's lap at the Grammys like they in middle school," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Lmao not @kourtneykardash insisting on sitting on @travisbarker's lap the whole show. We get it. You found love in the most hopeless place." Perhaps fans would rather Kourtney take heed to her sister Kim Kardashian's advice and get her a** up and move to her own seat.