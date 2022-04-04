Jason Alexander Pens Heartwarming Tribute To TV Mother Estelle Harris
Fans and colleagues alike were left reeling after learning that talented thespian and "Seinfeld" star Estelle Harris had died.
"It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on today, leaving a hole in my heart too deep to describe," Harris' son Glen Harris revealed in a statement via talent agent Michael Eisenstadt. "Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her," he continued. "She always adored meeting and greeting children of all ages everywhere she went — and of course making them laugh. Her passion was her work, and her work was her passion."
Per CNN, Harris was 93 years old at the time of her death and is survived by three children, three grandsons, and a great-grandson. As it turns out, however, there was one more special person — another "son" — Harris left behind...
Jason Alexander remembers Estelle Harris as one of his 'favorite people'
As you may recall, actor Estelle Harris played the role of Estelle Costanza, the loving albeit pushy mama bear to George Costanza on the American sitcom television series, "Seinfeld."
Shortly after learning of Harris' death, actor Jason Alexander, famous for his portrayal of George Costanza, took to Twitter to pay tribute to the legendary on-screen matriarch. "One of my favorite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris," Alexander penned. "Thanks to you all for your kind and sweet messages and remembrances of #EstelleHarris. She would be so touched. As am I. And as she would say, "WHY CANT YOU BE MORE LIKE LLOYD BRAUN!!??" he continued in another tweet.
RIP Estelle Harris. You will be missed.