Jason Alexander Pens Heartwarming Tribute To TV Mother Estelle Harris

Fans and colleagues alike were left reeling after learning that talented thespian and "Seinfeld" star Estelle Harris had died.

"It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on today, leaving a hole in my heart too deep to describe," Harris' son Glen Harris revealed in a statement via talent agent Michael Eisenstadt. "Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her," he continued. "She always adored meeting and greeting children of all ages everywhere she went — and of course making them laugh. Her passion was her work, and her work was her passion."

Per CNN, Harris was 93 years old at the time of her death and is survived by three children, three grandsons, and a great-grandson. As it turns out, however, there was one more special person — another "son" — Harris left behind...