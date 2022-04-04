Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter After Dramatic Scuffle With Fans
"WAP" rapper Cardi B has never been one to withhold her opinion, and she has a history of giving it freely, no matter the occasion. Cardi (whose birth name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) usually takes to her favorite social media platform — Twitter — to clap back at trolls, to offer her political hot take of the day, or to debate with notable personalities. NME reported in March 2021 that the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker got into a heated exchange on Twitter with conservative pundit Candace Owens,who took issue with Cardi's jaw-dropping, stellar performance of "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammys that year. In 2019, she tweeted at alt-right conservative TV host Tomi Lahren to leave her alone, or "I will dog walk you," per Global News. In April 2021, she again took aim at what she called "blue check Republicans" for failing to speak out against the murder of Daunte Wright, writing on Twitter, "Y'all not saying nothing. Y'all not complaining. Y'all blame everything with what's wrong in America beside the police. Y'all have been very silent. What's going on?" according to The Wrap.
Now Cardi has pointed her crosshairs at a group no one thought she would target: her fanbase. The flurry of angry tweets began when fans realized she wouldn't be making an appearance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3, and it ended with Cardi completely deleting both Twitter and Instagram.
Cardi B deletes Twitter account after backlash from her fan base
"Up" rapper Cardi B took issue with her own fanbase on April 3 and deleted both her Twitter and Instagram after the back and forth exchanges turned ugly. "I'm deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f***** dumbass fan base," she tweeted, per Page Six. She also grew incensed when fans tweeted disparaging remarks about her two children, whom she shares with her husband, Migos rapper Offset. "You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y'all though [sic] I was going to the Grammys and I didn't the f*** ?"
She continued, tweeting, "When the f*** I hinted I was going ? just f***** stupid I can't I needs to protect myself." Her song "Up" was nominated for Best Rap Performance at the Grammys, but one fan tweeted at her that she was just sitting "on her a**" and "not ever dropping music" — something which the Twitter user said would bring shame to her son, to which Cardi brutally clapped back, "I hope your moms die." That's the Cardi we came to know and love on "Love & Hip Hop: New York" back in the day. Cardi then went on Instagram Live to say, "If you bring up my son, I hate you," via Fox News. Some fans tweeted their support for the Grammy award-winning rapper, writing, "Y'all can't wish things on ppl then get mad when she pops off."
Cardi B then wiped her socials, but Pop Crave managed to save a couple screencaps of her interactions.