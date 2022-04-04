Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter After Dramatic Scuffle With Fans

"Up" rapper Cardi B took issue with her own fanbase on April 3 and deleted both her Twitter and Instagram after the back and forth exchanges turned ugly. "I'm deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f***** dumbass fan base," she tweeted, per Page Six. She also grew incensed when fans tweeted disparaging remarks about her two children, whom she shares with her husband, Migos rapper Offset. "You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y'all though [sic] I was going to the Grammys and I didn't the f*** ?"

She continued, tweeting, "When the f*** I hinted I was going ? just f***** stupid I can't I needs to protect myself." Her song "Up" was nominated for Best Rap Performance at the Grammys, but one fan tweeted at her that she was just sitting "on her a**" and "not ever dropping music" — something which the Twitter user said would bring shame to her son, to which Cardi brutally clapped back, "I hope your moms die." That's the Cardi we came to know and love on "Love & Hip Hop: New York" back in the day. Cardi then went on Instagram Live to say, "If you bring up my son, I hate you," via Fox News. Some fans tweeted their support for the Grammy award-winning rapper, writing, "Y'all can't wish things on ppl then get mad when she pops off."

Cardi B then wiped her socials, but Pop Crave managed to save a couple screencaps of her interactions.