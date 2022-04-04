Jennifer Aydin Reveals She Was The Victim Of A Scary Crime

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin has never been afraid to put her lavish living situation on full display. In a chat with Bravo in 2018, Jennifer gave a tour of her 12,000 square foot mansion that boasts nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. The home also had a sizable guest house. "That little house back there, that's actually my shed," the reality star said, per People. "Yes, I know, it's the size of some people's homes, but what can I do? I have a lot of stuff," Jennifer added.

For Season 11 of "RHONJ," Jennifer was given a cash-centric tagline that producers believed matched her preoccupation with wealth. "Whoever says money can't buy happiness, clearly doesn't have my credit limit," Jennifer said in her intro for the season. However, the Bravo-lebrity admitted to being disappointed with the catchphrase because she had become less fixated on material goods. "I'm so over the money thing. We've all established, I'm not the richest housewives ... I don't care," Jennifer told Showbiz Cheatsheet in 2021.

Later that year, another Bravo reality star, Dorit Kemsley, was the victim of a terrifying home invasion. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was robbed in her bedroom at gunpoint. "In fear for her safety, the victim complied with the suspect's demands and directed them to valuables," the police said in October 2021, per NBC News. Sadly, months later Jennifer was also the victim of a frightening crime that took place at her own home.