The Huge Grammys Title Kanye Now Shares With Jay-Z

Kanye "Ye" West was noticeably missing from the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday — simply because he was barred from performing. The rapper has been a fixture in news headlines following his tumultuous divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian, which has been riddled with threats of violence and attacks on social media.

Following Ye's online attacks against Kim — and her new beau Pete Davidson — the rapper was banned from the Recording Academy's annual ceremony. A rep for the "Gold Digger" hitmaker confirmed the news, after a report from The Blast claimed that Ye's team received a call informing him that he had been removed from the line-up of performers. Ye's team confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, stating that the rapper had been taken off the lineup due to his "concerning online behavior."

The decision to ax Ye's Grammy performance came on the heels of a public dispute with the ceremony's host, Trevor Noah. Noah found himself on the receiving end of Ye's fury after Noah claimed on "The Daily Show" that Kim was being "harassed" by her ex-husband. The show ultimately went on without Ye, and Noah continued as its planned master of ceremonies. Despite his absence, Ye was able to secure a history-making win at the Grammys.