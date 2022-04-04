The Huge Grammys Title Kanye Now Shares With Jay-Z
Kanye "Ye" West was noticeably missing from the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday — simply because he was barred from performing. The rapper has been a fixture in news headlines following his tumultuous divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian, which has been riddled with threats of violence and attacks on social media.
Following Ye's online attacks against Kim — and her new beau Pete Davidson — the rapper was banned from the Recording Academy's annual ceremony. A rep for the "Gold Digger" hitmaker confirmed the news, after a report from The Blast claimed that Ye's team received a call informing him that he had been removed from the line-up of performers. Ye's team confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, stating that the rapper had been taken off the lineup due to his "concerning online behavior."
The decision to ax Ye's Grammy performance came on the heels of a public dispute with the ceremony's host, Trevor Noah. Noah found himself on the receiving end of Ye's fury after Noah claimed on "The Daily Show" that Kim was being "harassed" by her ex-husband. The show ultimately went on without Ye, and Noah continued as its planned master of ceremonies. Despite his absence, Ye was able to secure a history-making win at the Grammys.
Kanye West wins two big awards
Kanye "Ye" West is no stranger to the Grammy stage. The rapper, who burst onto the scene with his smash album "The College Dropout," holds a total of 75 nominations, per the Grammys' official website. The rapper may have been banned from performing at the 64th annual show following a string of vile online attacks, but Ye — having already secured nominations for two songs from his "Donda" album — would still win big at the April 3 ceremony.
Ye took home the gold gramophone for best melodic rap performance for his song "Hurricane," which features Lil Baby and The Weeknd. His second trophy win was for best rap song for his track "Jail," with long-time collaborator Jay-Z. Ye's Grammy victories leave him tied with Jay-Z for the most awarded hip-hop artist ever, as the "Watch the Throne" rappers now hold 24 awards each, per BuzzFeed News.
Ye has yet to publicly acknowledge his wins from the 2022 Grammys, and it appears the rapper may actually — shockingly — be shying away from the public eye for now. All the posts have been removed from his Instagram, and the morning after the Grammys, TMZ reported that the "All of the Lights" rapper has canceled a scheduled performance at Coachella.