Pink Is Absolutely Fuming Over Being Left Off A Certain List

It appears that Pink, one of music's biggest stars, is currently not pleased with Rolling Stone. The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer got upset at the publication after they released a feature ranking the 25 greatest Grammys performances of all time, from which she was missing. Throughout her career as an edgy pop artist, the New York Post reports that Pink has won three Grammys and chimed in 21 nominations. Additionally, she's performed at the Grammys four different times: in 2010, 2014, 2017, and 2021.

Pink sang "Glitter in the Air" for her first performance in 2010 where she gracefully pulled off a high-flying trapeze act. Oprah Winfrey described her performance as "jaw-dropping," and in 2021, TV Insider ranked it as one of the 10 best Grammy performances of all time. So when none of Pink's performances made Rolling Stone's recent cut for best Grammys performances, she questioned the magazine's credibility on their Instagram post. She commented, "Bahahahaha you guys have been irrelevant since 1990," and added, ""F**k rolling stone," as recorded by Just Jared. She went on to call the magazine irrelevant and went off on them for prioritizing profit over authenticity saying, "Give me a f**king break. Do your homework."

Let's see what others are saying about Pink's comments to Rolling Stone, and if people agree the magazine has a "horrendous opinion."