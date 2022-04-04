Pink Is Absolutely Fuming Over Being Left Off A Certain List
It appears that Pink, one of music's biggest stars, is currently not pleased with Rolling Stone. The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer got upset at the publication after they released a feature ranking the 25 greatest Grammys performances of all time, from which she was missing. Throughout her career as an edgy pop artist, the New York Post reports that Pink has won three Grammys and chimed in 21 nominations. Additionally, she's performed at the Grammys four different times: in 2010, 2014, 2017, and 2021.
Pink sang "Glitter in the Air" for her first performance in 2010 where she gracefully pulled off a high-flying trapeze act. Oprah Winfrey described her performance as "jaw-dropping," and in 2021, TV Insider ranked it as one of the 10 best Grammy performances of all time. So when none of Pink's performances made Rolling Stone's recent cut for best Grammys performances, she questioned the magazine's credibility on their Instagram post. She commented, "Bahahahaha you guys have been irrelevant since 1990," and added, ""F**k rolling stone," as recorded by Just Jared. She went on to call the magazine irrelevant and went off on them for prioritizing profit over authenticity saying, "Give me a f**king break. Do your homework."
Let's see what others are saying about Pink's comments to Rolling Stone, and if people agree the magazine has a "horrendous opinion."
Many on social media are agreeing with Pink's opinion
While questioning the integrity of Rolling Stone after the magazine released its opinion on the 25 greatest Grammys performances of all time, Pink ended her rant with "this is the biggest sellout in f**king history when it comes to a publication we all once trusted." Pink voiced that she's "felt that way for decades as so many of my favorite artists and my peers have," recorded the New York Post. The pop icon concluded her diss with, "This isn't just about their horrendous opinion of 'rating Grammy performances'. It's decades of wasting Trees and people's time," per ET Canada.
Many on social media are showing their support for the singer speaking out against Rolling Stone's recent rankings. On the magazine's Instagram post highlighting the article, one fan commented, "This has to be a joke" and another stated, "Where's @pink with Glitter In The Air????" And Pink wasn't the only artist people didn't agree with, as many disagreed with the No.1 ranking. One person wrote, "Kendrick? THAT is #1?! There is WAY BETTER music than that" while including a thumbs-down emoji. Another individual had backlash for Pink and chimed in, "If you are going to call them out- have the courage to say who shouldn't be on the list... you just sound bitter and jealous..."
Either way, we hope to see the pop icon perform at the Grammys again in the future.