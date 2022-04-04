Prince Andrew's Daughters Are Now Involved In One Of His Scandals

For a family that has such strict rules about etiquette and how they're supposed to appear in public, the royals sure do seem to be weathering a lot of public scandals — especially lately. In addition to Prince William and Kate Middleton's less-than-rousing success on their tour of the Caribbean and the always ongoing public rift with The Firm and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew's various legal troubles and scandals don't appear to be going away any time soon. And now it looks as if his daughters, the normally squeaky-clean Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are also involved.

Though Prince Andrew settled his legal dispute with Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that the prince sexually assaulted her when she was a minor in the company of Jeffrey Epstein, he is still embroiled in allegations of fraud. (Andrew denied Giuffre's allegations against him.) According to The Guardian, Turkish millionaire Nebahat Isbilen has accused her financial advisor, Selman Turk, of defrauding her of nearly £40 million, which included alleged payments to Prince Andrew.