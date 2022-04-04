Prince Andrew's Daughters Are Now Involved In One Of His Scandals
For a family that has such strict rules about etiquette and how they're supposed to appear in public, the royals sure do seem to be weathering a lot of public scandals — especially lately. In addition to Prince William and Kate Middleton's less-than-rousing success on their tour of the Caribbean and the always ongoing public rift with The Firm and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew's various legal troubles and scandals don't appear to be going away any time soon. And now it looks as if his daughters, the normally squeaky-clean Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are also involved.
Though Prince Andrew settled his legal dispute with Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that the prince sexually assaulted her when she was a minor in the company of Jeffrey Epstein, he is still embroiled in allegations of fraud. (Andrew denied Giuffre's allegations against him.) According to The Guardian, Turkish millionaire Nebahat Isbilen has accused her financial advisor, Selman Turk, of defrauding her of nearly £40 million, which included alleged payments to Prince Andrew.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie may have received fraudulent payments
Selman Turk's allegedly fraudulent payments didn't just go to Prince Andrew, according to The Telegraph, but also included his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Turk apparently paid Ferguson £250,000 and Princess Eugenie £25,000, Telegraph reported. Included in the over £1 million in payments made to Prince Andrew was £750,000 that Nebahat Isbilen claims she thought was for the prince's assistance in obtaining a new passport. But Andrew and Turk allegedly told her bankers that it was a "wedding present" for Princess Beatrice.
Confused? So are we. As of now, these allegations have not been proven, and it's not clear how much any of the royal family members knew or know of the alleged fraud. How are the princesses handling these allegations? Well, they haven't spoken publicly about them yet, and, according to Vanity Fair, appear to be pretty relaxed all things considered. The two sisters, their husbands, and their cousin Zara Tindall were all seen having a long lunch together after Prince Philip's memorial service on March 29.