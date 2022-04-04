Are The Members Of BTS Really Going To Join The South Korean Army?

It was to unprecedented fan excitement that BTS, the biggest boy band in the world, performed their comeback show in early March. The group's "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage — Seoul" performance was South Korea's largest concert since pre-pandemic times, hailing BTS' return from "an extended period of rest." After management announced in early December 2021 that band members Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V would "spend the holiday season with their families" for the first time since their debut, BTS seemed more than refreshed post-break.

In addition to their Seoul concert, the seven captivated at the 2022 Grammy Awards with a stylistic performance of the Grammy-nominated "Butter" (complete with James Bond-esque wirework and an Olivia Rodrigo cameo). Though "Butter" did not win the Grammy for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance," BTS was still the past year's top international artist, ending 2021 atop the Apple Music charts, according to Billboard.

Although BTS' career is as stable as ever after their holiday rest, a surprising political incident might spell sadder upcoming news for the BTS Army.