Court Docs Reveal Tony Kanal From No Doubt's Haunting Interactions With A Trespasser

As the bassist of No Doubt, Tony Kanal is often thought of in terms of his musical abilities — that is, when he's not being spoken of as the inspiration for the band's smash hit album, "Tragic Kingdom," or for his continued friendship with his ex-girlfriend and former bandmate, Gwen Stefani.

However, in April 2022, Kanal made headlines for another reason — and a much more sinister one, at that. Per documents obtained by TMZ, the bassist is in the throes of a terrifying situation at his Los Angeles home, with a man by the name of George Leonardopoulos accused of not only harassing the Kanal family in order to gain access to their property, but also, on one occasion, unlawfully gaining entry by scaling a wall.

Making the situation even more frightening is the reason behind Leonardopoulos' desire to gain access to their home: to find Heath Ledger, who once lived at the home Kanal now shares with his family ... but who died more than a decade ago, in 2008.