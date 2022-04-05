Kris Jenner Said The Kardashians Series Will Show One Thing More Than Anything Else

The Kardashians closed one chapter of their lives by ending their long-running series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The family announced in 2021 that they would end the hit series after what seemed to be a lifetime on air. According to Newsweek, the Kardashian-Jenner family filmed 20 seasons over the span of 14 years, equating to over 280 episodes. Fans have been with the family during all of the biggest life events, including Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kris Humphries, the demise of Khloe Kardashian's relationships with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner building her lip kit empire.

And while the show certainly seemed to be an end of the era, fans will still get to keep up with the famous squad, just in a different way. Instead of airing on E!, the group's new show titled "The Kardashians" will stream on Hulu. The family spoke with Variety about the striking the new deal with the streaming platform. "Not all money is good money," Khloé said. "It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us. It can't just be for monetary gain. That doesn't seem to work for us."

"The Kardashians" begins streaming on April 14, and there are a lot of fans who are happy to have the famous family back in their living rooms. Based on the trailer, there will be plenty of drama packed in, but Kris Jenner just joked about one thing that fans will be seeing the most.