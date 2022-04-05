Kris Jenner Said The Kardashians Series Will Show One Thing More Than Anything Else
The Kardashians closed one chapter of their lives by ending their long-running series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The family announced in 2021 that they would end the hit series after what seemed to be a lifetime on air. According to Newsweek, the Kardashian-Jenner family filmed 20 seasons over the span of 14 years, equating to over 280 episodes. Fans have been with the family during all of the biggest life events, including Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kris Humphries, the demise of Khloe Kardashian's relationships with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner building her lip kit empire.
And while the show certainly seemed to be an end of the era, fans will still get to keep up with the famous squad, just in a different way. Instead of airing on E!, the group's new show titled "The Kardashians" will stream on Hulu. The family spoke with Variety about the striking the new deal with the streaming platform. "Not all money is good money," Khloé said. "It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us. It can't just be for monetary gain. That doesn't seem to work for us."
"The Kardashians" begins streaming on April 14, and there are a lot of fans who are happy to have the famous family back in their living rooms. Based on the trailer, there will be plenty of drama packed in, but Kris Jenner just joked about one thing that fans will be seeing the most.
The Kardashians show features a lot of Kravis PDA
There's a reason why the original popular E! series was called "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." As the Kardashian-Jenner clan grows, fans need to keep up with a lot of new names and faces, from kids to significant others — all of which will no doubt be featured on their new Hulu series. Family matriarch Kris Jenner appeared on "The Ellen Show" to plug the new show and she gave fans a little preview of what "The Kardashians" will entail.
Kourtney Kardashian's notorious PDA with Travis Barker was a hot topic of conversation between host Ellen DeGeneres and Kris. DeGeneres joked that she saw the couple swap spit when she saw the family over Christmas. "Well, it is 98 percent of the new show, is that wrong?" Kris quipped back. The talk show host hilariously recalled Kris having to interrupt Barker and Kourtney's make-out session to let them know that Kim Kardashian got the "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig.
A source told Hollywood Life that the couple probably won't be slowing down with the PDA anytime soon. "Travis and Kourtney are in the honeymoon stage; they can't get enough of each other," an insider dished. "The attraction between them is off the charts ... and it naturally comes out in their social media posts." TMZ confirmed April 5 that Kourtney and Barker married at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas, so it's safe to say we'll be seeing a whole lot more PDA.