Vanna White Is Mourning A Tragic Loss In Her Family

Vanna White has spent decades smiling, clapping, and unveiling letters on "Wheel of Fortune." She struggled early in her career, but a November 1982 audition changed her life forever.

White grew up in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, detailed Biography. She was raised by her mother Joan and stepfather Herbert White Jr., as her mom and biological father split when she was a baby. She eventually took on the last name of the man who raised her, ditching Rosich, her biological father's last name. As she told The Believer, "It was a very simple life. My dad worked in the post office for thirty years, my mom was an accountant." She headed to California after high school, setting her sights on acting.

Not long after arriving in California, however, she returned to South Carolina to be by her mother's side during her last days with ovarian cancer. She returned to Los Angeles after her mother's death, and eventually landed the audition where she beat out 200 others to score the gig she still has today. "It's not the most intellectual job in the world," she once admitted of her "Wheel of Fortune" job. "When I was having that alphabet soup, I never thought it would pay off." However, while White's life may appear glamorous to "Wheel of Fortune" viewers, the star just revealed a heartbreaking personal development.