Michael Bay Gets Blunt About The Will Smith Slap

Michael Bay, known for directing action movies like "Transformers" and "Bad Boys" — the latter of which starred Will Smith — said, "I don't really care" about The Slap. But he had some pretty strong words explaining why. "Hollywood gets really self-absorbed," Bay told Yahoo! News. "There are babies getting blown up in Ukraine right now. We should be talking about that."

But that wasn't all that Bay had to say on the matter. He also said that the smack was "wrong to begin with," but also defended Smith, saying he's "never seen him lose his cool like that." Bay said that having worked with Smith, he'd seen him mess around with people before, and at first thought the smack was just a bit. Then he seemed to imply that if Smith really wanted to do serious damage to Chris Rock he could have. "Listen, it was a slap. It wasn't a punch," the director said. "He's very good at fighting, he's trained at that."

Though Smith does have his defenders, he's still facing a lot of potentially more serious consequences for his actions. Facing possible suspension, Smith recently resigned from the Academy, according to Variety. According to Page Six, he even almost lost his talent agency.