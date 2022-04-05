Lady Gaga Bluntly Reminds Fan That She's The Same Star She's Always Been

Since the Academy Awards, we've seen two different moments from the Oscars with Lady Gaga showing both extreme kindness and also extreme snark. The first was undoubtedly Gaga's tender on-stage moment with Liza Minnelli, in which the "Mein Herr" singer stumbled over her words, prompting the "Rain On Me" singer to sweep in and save the day. "I got you," she whispered to Minnelli just loud enough for the mics to pick it up, to which Minnelli whispered back, "I know. Thank you." Cue the entire internet heaving a collective, "awwwww!"

The second moment came from the red carpet of the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th annual Academy Awards viewing party before the Oscars, where the "Shallow" singer crossed paths with former Olympian and failed California governor recall runner Caitlyn Jenner. With Gaga being a fierce supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, and Jenner taking anti-LGBTQ+ stances despite being transgender herself, the "House of Gucci" star gave a very obvious look of disdain to Jenner when asked by the former athlete if she still visits her regular Starbucks. "I've switched baristas," Gaga shot back. We live for the shade!

This is what we love about Mother Monster; she's not fake and will give an authentic reaction to each unique instance — which is exactly what she did when a brazen fan commented on Instagram with some subtle shade.