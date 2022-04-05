Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex Seemingly Calls Out Their Entanglement In New Song

The now-infamous debacle between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards continues to dominate headlines more than a week after the altercation. The situation has now gotten even messier as Jada Pinkett Smith's ex-lover, August Alsina, has seemingly responded to the controversy.

Days after the slap at the Oscars, Alsina posted a message to his Instagram account, indirectly addressing the incident. "Choose peace; trusting that life's intricate puzzle pieces are all forming together for the greater good," Alsina wrote. "I'm A Walking Billboard & Network Simply Desiring To Televise & Broadcast Love, the love, grace and healing embrace of God."

Alsina was previously involved in an extramarital relationship with Will's wife, Jada, as revealed in a 2020 interview with Angela Yee. Jada later confirmed the "entanglement" during an episode of her Facebook series "Red Table Talk," alongside Will. For fans who questioned whether Alsina's March 29 Instagram post was referring to the "King Richard" star's Oscars altercation, the "Bed" singer has now taken a more direct approach.