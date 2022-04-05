Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex Seemingly Calls Out Their Entanglement In New Song
The now-infamous debacle between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards continues to dominate headlines more than a week after the altercation. The situation has now gotten even messier as Jada Pinkett Smith's ex-lover, August Alsina, has seemingly responded to the controversy.
Days after the slap at the Oscars, Alsina posted a message to his Instagram account, indirectly addressing the incident. "Choose peace; trusting that life's intricate puzzle pieces are all forming together for the greater good," Alsina wrote. "I'm A Walking Billboard & Network Simply Desiring To Televise & Broadcast Love, the love, grace and healing embrace of God."
Alsina was previously involved in an extramarital relationship with Will's wife, Jada, as revealed in a 2020 interview with Angela Yee. Jada later confirmed the "entanglement" during an episode of her Facebook series "Red Table Talk," alongside Will. For fans who questioned whether Alsina's March 29 Instagram post was referring to the "King Richard" star's Oscars altercation, the "Bed" singer has now taken a more direct approach.
August Alsina is not holding back
Jada Pinkett Smith's former beau, August Alsina, is speaking out in the midst of the chaos surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation at the Academy Awards. Now, the R&B crooner has released a song called "Shake the World," seemingly revealing more details about his relationship with Jada
"I heard I was canceled / Well, let's speak on that / Red dot on my back / I became a target," Alsina sings in the track, released on April 5. "Well, of course some s**t is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world's favorite." Alsina's reference and mention of his "tangled" relationship — possibly with Jada — doesn't seem to leave much room for interpretation, especially after the actor famously referred to the affair as an "entanglement."
The singer, who has remained largely out of the public eye since exposing his relationship with Jada, previously told People that he was fully committed to his romance with Jada and that he never meant to cause turmoil in her marriage. "I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life."