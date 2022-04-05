Van Jones Confirms What We Suspected About His Relationship With Kim Kardashian

When Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West in February 2021, fans were eager to see who'd she date next. At the time, a source told Page Six that Kim was being courted by "everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs." However, Kim instead went on to date "SNL" star Pete Davidson.

Despite Kim's taken status, fans couldn't help but feel for Van Jones, who was once rumored to be one of her suitors. The two became close after Kim decided to follow in the footsteps of her father, Robert Kardashian, and study law in 2019. Jones reportedly encouraged Kardashian in her studies and even gave her valuable connections by allowing her to work as an apprentice at his criminal justice non-profit, per E! News.

Though rumors ran rampant that the two were more than friends, Kim clarified she wasn't dating anybody during the reunion episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in June 2021 (via Page Six). However, Jones didn't seem to mind being dragged into the rumor mill. In fact, he has credited Kim for upping his cool factor, and recently shared where the two stand now in their relationship.