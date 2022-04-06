Sienna Miller Opens Up About Jude Law's Past Cheating Scandal

While relationship drama between celebrities is nothing new, the publicity surrounding breakups have definitely changed from the early aughts. Sienna Miller and Jude Law's relationship was a good example. Miller and Law met on the set of "Alfie" and got engaged after a year of dating, per People. However, during their courtship, Law was still married to actor Sadie Frost, with whom he shares three children. The messy relationship triangle turned into a square when Law was caught cheating on Miller with his children's nanny — a transgression he publicly admitted.

"I am deeply ashamed and upset that I've hurt Sienna and the people most close to us," Law said in a statement to the British Press Association (via E!) when the scandal broke out in 2005. "I want to publicly apologize to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused."

The apology was too little too late, as Miller broke it off with Law in 2006. Miller later told the Daily Beast that she had weeks where she blacked out from the trauma of the highly publicized breakup. However, more than a decade after their split, Miller has opened up about Law's cheating scandal and said the experience made her a better actor.