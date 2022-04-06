Sienna Miller Opens Up About Jude Law's Past Cheating Scandal
While relationship drama between celebrities is nothing new, the publicity surrounding breakups have definitely changed from the early aughts. Sienna Miller and Jude Law's relationship was a good example. Miller and Law met on the set of "Alfie" and got engaged after a year of dating, per People. However, during their courtship, Law was still married to actor Sadie Frost, with whom he shares three children. The messy relationship triangle turned into a square when Law was caught cheating on Miller with his children's nanny — a transgression he publicly admitted.
"I am deeply ashamed and upset that I've hurt Sienna and the people most close to us," Law said in a statement to the British Press Association (via E!) when the scandal broke out in 2005. "I want to publicly apologize to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused."
The apology was too little too late, as Miller broke it off with Law in 2006. Miller later told the Daily Beast that she had weeks where she blacked out from the trauma of the highly publicized breakup. However, more than a decade after their split, Miller has opened up about Law's cheating scandal and said the experience made her a better actor.
Sienna Miller said the attention she received while dating Jude Law was 'scary'
While promoting her Netflix series "Anatomy of a Scandal," Sienna Miller told Elle UK that Jude Law's cheating scandal is something that is hard to believe actually happened. "It feels like somebody else's existence," she said of the media frenzy surrounding her during the early 2000s. "I can go and visit it and look at it, but it doesn't feel like my life... And not to put it specifically on that one thing, but just the chaos of the entire decade is so far removed from my life now." Miller also admitted the media attention surrounding her and Law's relationship was "scary."
Miller might not be experiencing the same media frenzy nowadays, but she did use that experience to help her get into character for the series. "It was familiar terrain, because I've experienced some of the things that she experienced. And the feelings were familiar," Miller said, referring to her character Sophie, whose husband is also accused of infidelity. "[But] her way of dealing with what's thrown at her is the absolute antithesis of what my way is." Miller went on to say that there was something "cathartic" about acting out the parallels between her and the character's life.
Despite the unpleasant memories, Miller still maintains a cordial relationship with Law, even though they've moved on in their lives. "We don't see each other that much," Miller told Porter Magazine in 2016 (via People). "I care about him enormously."