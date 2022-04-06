Carl Radke From Summer House Shares Brutally Honest New Details About His Addiction Issues

"Summer House" fans have witnessed several iterations of Carl Radke over different seasons of the hit reality show. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the salesman known for boozing and partying had taken a break from alcohol. "I stopped drinking in March," Carl told People in June 2020. At the time, however, he had not committed to quitting drinking altogether. "I just needed to take a break from it," Carl shared. The Bravo star noticed that alcohol had a direct impact on his relationships, and he was subconsciously burying feelings. The break from the bottle helped him with self-growth. "It's my first time doing therapy while actually telling the 100% truth," Carl said.

Before returning to film "Summer House," Carl's plan was to only drink casually. "So, I went in this summer thinking moderation was going to be my friend," he told Us Weekly in February 2021. Carl said a major contributing factor to his drinking was to help quell social anxiety, adding, "I would drink to kind of loosen up and I think a lot of us do that."

It was the passionate fans of the Bravo reality show that made Carl take stock of his behavior while drunk. "You watch yourself on TV over the last couple of years and, I mean I've been told on the street, 'you're a piece of s***,' and an 'assh**e,'" he told Access in March 2021. Those interactions contributed to Carl reassessing his relationship with liquor.