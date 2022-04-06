Courtney B. Vance Shares How Angela Bassett Avoided A Will Smith Slap Situation

Will Smith's infamous slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards instantly sent a reverberation across Hollywood. The on-stage altercation proved semi-divisive among celebrities as many weighed in to give their takes.

Tiffany Haddish was among those that supported Smith's incendiary response. "When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me," the "Girls Trip" star told People shortly after the incident. She believed Smith acted in the best interest of Jada Pinkett Smith. "That's what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you," Haddish added. Although he did not approve of the physical assault, Lamar Odom believed Rock's joke about Pinkett Smith deserved a strong reaction. "She was hurting, it is a husband's responsibility to protect his wife," Odom wrote on March 29 in a lengthy Instagram post about the on-stage slap.

Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes was a celebrity who strongly disapproved of Smith's actions. "It was sickening. It was absolutely sickening," Sykes said while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on March 30. The comedian was shocked Smith was not immediately removed from the awards show afterwards. Even O.J. Simpson, who's been the butt of countless jokes in the past, thought the "Bad Boys" star was out of line. "Don't think I wouldn't wanna slap a couple of those guys," Simpson said in a video posted to Twitter on March 29. Later, Courtney B. Vance spoke about a time his wife, Angela Bassett, almost succumbed to a slap-like incident.