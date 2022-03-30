OJ Simpson's Opinion On The Oscars Slap Don't Bode Well For Will Smith

It's safe to say that the infamous Will Smith and Chris Rock alteration that had happened on the 2022 Oscars stage shook the world — so much so that everyone had offered their respective takes on the matter.

Celebrities, of course, offered up their two cents, and just like the general public, they have opposing views. For starters, "Home Improvement" star Tim Allen sided with Rock, saying that hitting a comedian should not be tolerated. "It's not ok to come up on stage and hit a dude cause you don't like the humor. It's not ok at a Comedy Club, concert hall or hosting some cheeseball award show," he tweeted. Stephen Colbert also thought that Smith shouldn't have assaulted Rock. "Will Smith was offended by the joke and wanted to stand up for his wife. Fine. Challenge Chris to a duel or, if you really want to hurt a comedian, don't laugh," he said on his show.

There are also some who came to Smith's defense, like Tiffany Haddish, who said that the incident was "the most beautiful thing I've ever seen" and that Smith's actions restored her faith in men. "When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me," she told People. "It made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives." However, there are also other people who showed support for Smith, but not exactly in a way that would uplift the actor.