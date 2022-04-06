Andrew Garfield's Relationship Drama Keeps Getting Messier And Messier
Maybe Andrew Garfield doesn't strike you as a typical Hollywood ladies' man. The "Spider-Man" and "Tick, Tick...Boom" actor likes to try and keep his private life just that — private. However, with a slew of box office smash hits, paparazzi pics will inevitably follow.
According to Us Weekly, the actor's little black book reads like a "who's who" of the entertainment. Garfield's chemistry with Emma Stone, who played his on-screen love interest in "The Amazing Spider-Man," spilled over into real life. The couple began dating in 2012 and were together for three years before calling it quits.
He has been linked to actor Susie Abromeit, singer Rita Ora, actor Aisling Bea, and model Christine Gabel before getting together with Sports Illustrated model Alyssa Miller. As per People, the couple reportedly started hooking up in the fall of 2021. They waited until February 2022 before going public with their romance at the February SAG Awards and soon after, rumors began about drama and fighting. E! Online have reported they were done for good. The actor has refused to deny or comment on any rumors. However, a recent Instagram photo suggests that Andrew Garfield's relationship drama is getting messier.
Andrew Garfield's relationship drama continues
Andrew Garfield might be keeping quiet when it comes to the relationship drama reports — but model and possibly-former girlfriend Alyssa Miller isn't. She took to Insta to make her statement on the break-up rumors, and throw some shade at the tabloids.
"If you must gossip at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG," Miller captioned a photo of her and Garfield.
Garfield doesn't have an official Insta account. However, in a video interview with Wired, he admitted to having a couple of secret "stalker" accounts. He prefers to steer clear of social media. Maybe after portraying Eduardo Saverin in "The Social Network," a biopic about the founding and early days of Facebook, Garfield learned a few things about the downsides of putting yourself out there.
"If I wanted to have the life of privacy and protection and freedom and wholeness, I knew that I wasn't going to be able to be exposed to all of the faceless, voiceless, nameless people on social media," he explained to The New York Times. In the meantime, maybe Andrew Garfield will speak out and clear up the gossip, once and for all!