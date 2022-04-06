Andrew Garfield's Relationship Drama Keeps Getting Messier And Messier

Maybe Andrew Garfield doesn't strike you as a typical Hollywood ladies' man. The "Spider-Man" and "Tick, Tick...Boom" actor likes to try and keep his private life just that — private. However, with a slew of box office smash hits, paparazzi pics will inevitably follow.

According to Us Weekly, the actor's little black book reads like a "who's who" of the entertainment. Garfield's chemistry with Emma Stone, who played his on-screen love interest in "The Amazing Spider-Man," spilled over into real life. The couple began dating in 2012 and were together for three years before calling it quits.

He has been linked to actor Susie Abromeit, singer Rita Ora, actor Aisling Bea, and model Christine Gabel before getting together with Sports Illustrated model Alyssa Miller. As per People, the couple reportedly started hooking up in the fall of 2021. They waited until February 2022 before going public with their romance at the February SAG Awards and soon after, rumors began about drama and fighting. E! Online have reported they were done for good. The actor has refused to deny or comment on any rumors. However, a recent Instagram photo suggests that Andrew Garfield's relationship drama is getting messier.