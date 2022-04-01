Why Andrew Garfield Is Reportedly Calling It Quits With Girlfriend Alyssa Miller
Andrew Garfield is one of the most talked-about names in Hollywood, thanks to his smooth acting skills. But like most other celebrities of his caliber, fans are interested in more than just his professional life. The actor has been linked to a few leading ladies in his day, but probably none more famous than Emma Stone. And we're not going to lie; we enjoyed seeing this pair together because they both seem so down-to-earth.
According to Us Weekly, Stone and Garfield began dating in 2012 after they played opposite one another in "The Amazing Spider-Man" and the sequel in 2014. Who doesn't love a romance that transpires from on-screen to off-screen? Sadly, the famous pair called it quits in 2015. According to People, the couple initially decided to take a break from the romance. "They're both a slave to their schedules. This time last year they were privately discussing marriage," the insider dished. However, at the time some thought they might get back together. "It's one of those situations where only Andrew and Emma quite know if they'll pick up where they left off, or they've separated," the same source said. As we all know, they didn't get back together, and Stone moved on with Dave McCary. Stone and McCary share one child together, daughter Louise Jean McCary.
In turn, Garfield got hot-and-heavy with "Sports Illustrated" model Alyssa Miller, but almost as fast as their relationship heated up, it cooled down.
Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller's schedules made their romance hard
So far, Andrew Garfield has been unlucky in love. The Oscar winner has been publicly linked to model Alyssa Miller since November 2021, and the two attended the Golden Globes together in February 2022. Things came crashing down in March, and Garfield attended the Oscars without Miller. A source close to the pair revealed the couple's jobs made it hard for the romance to continue. "They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other," the insider snitched.
And there was another reason, too. "On top of that it became clear that there were some differences between them, and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least," the insider added. But perhaps, it still seems like there may be a door open for a spark to reignite in the future? The same insider revealed that Garfield felt disappointed by the split because he would have loved to have someone by his side during the awards junket as the Academy nominated him for Best Actor in "Tick, Tick... Boom!" As most know, he lost to actor Will Smith on the same night that all the Chris Rock drama went down.
In any case, Garfield seems to be keeping busy, and according to ABC 4, he will star in the show "Under the Banner of Heaven" on FX and Hulu.