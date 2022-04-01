Why Andrew Garfield Is Reportedly Calling It Quits With Girlfriend Alyssa Miller

Andrew Garfield is one of the most talked-about names in Hollywood, thanks to his smooth acting skills. But like most other celebrities of his caliber, fans are interested in more than just his professional life. The actor has been linked to a few leading ladies in his day, but probably none more famous than Emma Stone. And we're not going to lie; we enjoyed seeing this pair together because they both seem so down-to-earth.

According to Us Weekly, Stone and Garfield began dating in 2012 after they played opposite one another in "The Amazing Spider-Man" and the sequel in 2014. Who doesn't love a romance that transpires from on-screen to off-screen? Sadly, the famous pair called it quits in 2015. According to People, the couple initially decided to take a break from the romance. "They're both a slave to their schedules. This time last year they were privately discussing marriage," the insider dished. However, at the time some thought they might get back together. "It's one of those situations where only Andrew and Emma quite know if they'll pick up where they left off, or they've separated," the same source said. As we all know, they didn't get back together, and Stone moved on with Dave McCary. Stone and McCary share one child together, daughter Louise Jean McCary.

In turn, Garfield got hot-and-heavy with "Sports Illustrated" model Alyssa Miller, but almost as fast as their relationship heated up, it cooled down.