Video Of Andrew Garfield Recreating Will Smith's Oscars Slap Has Fans Going Wild

Andrew Garfield and others were seen exiting the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars are held, after the show in a video posted to the unCrazed official YouTube account on March 31. In the short clip, we can see Garfield approach two women, likely his friends, with a mischievous look on his face. While there is no audio of what he says, a quick lip-reading appears to show him appearing to say something like, "what the f*** are you doing?" to his two friends before mimicking "the slap" to both of them, per Page Six. Before you gasp, don't worry, his hand never touches either's face, as he very carefully makes sure to slap his other hand. Both women are seen laughing before the clip abruptly ends.

Many fans of "The Social Network" star have tweeted about how funny the recreation is, with one writing, "PLEASE andrew garfield recreated will smith's slap what a king." Another expressed how much they "love him for that," and a third quote-tweeted the video, adding the caption, "every single celeb who spoke about the slap should take notes from andrew garfield."

Believe it or not, this is actually Garfield's second time going viral from the Oscars telecast, after he was spotted in the background scrolling on his phone during the ceremony, leaving many social media users to meme-ify him. "Andrew Garfield tweeting on his alt account about Will's slap," one user joked.