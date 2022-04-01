Video Of Andrew Garfield Recreating Will Smith's Oscars Slap Has Fans Going Wild
"Tick, Tick ... Boom!" star and Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield loves a good joke at the expense of other celebs. Back in 2014, Garfield and his then-girlfriend Emma Stone appeared on "The Graham Norton Show" in the U.K., where Stone was pranked by the host over her love of the Spice Girls, causing Garfield to wildly clap, laugh, and relish the joke on his "The Amazing Spider-Man" co-star's expense. Stone even chastised Garfield (lovingly, of course) in the moment, decrying how much he was enjoying her torture. In his defense, we laughed too.
Garfield has recently been caught making light of more celebs, and they are none other than the Will Smith and Chris Rock for the infamous slap 'heard round the world. On March 27, the "King Richard" Oscar-winner shocked the world by jumping up on the Oscars stage and slapping comedian Rock after the latter made an ill-conceived joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia. Garfield has now been caught on camera going so far as to recreate the altercation, and it appears the Amazing Spider-Man has entered the chat on the drama — and his recreation has left many fans with their jaws on the floor.
Andrew Garfield pokes fun at the slap drama while leaving the Oscars
Andrew Garfield and others were seen exiting the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars are held, after the show in a video posted to the unCrazed official YouTube account on March 31. In the short clip, we can see Garfield approach two women, likely his friends, with a mischievous look on his face. While there is no audio of what he says, a quick lip-reading appears to show him appearing to say something like, "what the f*** are you doing?" to his two friends before mimicking "the slap" to both of them, per Page Six. Before you gasp, don't worry, his hand never touches either's face, as he very carefully makes sure to slap his other hand. Both women are seen laughing before the clip abruptly ends.
Many fans of "The Social Network" star have tweeted about how funny the recreation is, with one writing, "PLEASE andrew garfield recreated will smith's slap what a king." Another expressed how much they "love him for that," and a third quote-tweeted the video, adding the caption, "every single celeb who spoke about the slap should take notes from andrew garfield."
Believe it or not, this is actually Garfield's second time going viral from the Oscars telecast, after he was spotted in the background scrolling on his phone during the ceremony, leaving many social media users to meme-ify him. "Andrew Garfield tweeting on his alt account about Will's slap," one user joked.