Serena Williams Opens Up About Her Near-Death Experience After Giving Birth

Everyone who's ever been to history class knows that before modern medicine, a person giving birth had about a 50/50 chance of survival. Things have gotten a lot better since then, but labor and delivery can still be dangerous — especially for Black women.

Even in America, and even if you're a wealthy and famous athlete widely recognized as the GOAT in your sport like Serena Williams, childbirth can be deadly. Williams' harrowing experience giving birth to her daughter Olympia had been in the news before, but the tennis star is now opening up in more depth than ever about her near-death experience.

In a new op-ed for Elle, Williams described the serious medical danger she was in right after her daughter was born, and how she had to fight for the medical professionals to listen to her concerns. "No one was really listening to what I was saying," she wrote, saying she knew she was at high risk for blood clots, but the nurses didn't seem to hear or understand her.