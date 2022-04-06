Caitlyn Jenner Spills Details About Meeting Pete Davidson For The First Time

Pete Davidson is slowly familiarizing himself with the Kardashian family. The comedian has been dating Kim since last October after the two hit it off during rehearsals for "Saturday Night Live." Kim has been open about how she feels in her new relationship, following a difficult divorce process with ex Kanye "Ye" West.

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kim told Robin Roberts in a primetime special on April 6. "Obviously I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Davidson has not only made Kim happy, but Kris Jenner as well. A source told E! that the momager is "obsessed" with the comedian and that the family members are fans of him. As their relationship continues to go steady, Kim has also introduced Davidson to another member of her family: Caitlyn Jenner — and it looks like "The King of Staten Island" star made a good impression on her.