Caitlyn Jenner Spills Details About Meeting Pete Davidson For The First Time
Pete Davidson is slowly familiarizing himself with the Kardashian family. The comedian has been dating Kim since last October after the two hit it off during rehearsals for "Saturday Night Live." Kim has been open about how she feels in her new relationship, following a difficult divorce process with ex Kanye "Ye" West.
"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kim told Robin Roberts in a primetime special on April 6. "Obviously I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."
Davidson has not only made Kim happy, but Kris Jenner as well. A source told E! that the momager is "obsessed" with the comedian and that the family members are fans of him. As their relationship continues to go steady, Kim has also introduced Davidson to another member of her family: Caitlyn Jenner — and it looks like "The King of Staten Island" star made a good impression on her.
Caitlyn Jenner has nothing but nice things to say about Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson has gained another fan in Caitlyn Jenner after Kim Kardashian introduced him to her in Malibu recently. Caitlyn revealed on the April 6 episode of "Full Send" podcast that Kim and Davidson stopped by her Malibu house after she called the SKIMs mogul to catch up. "He was over the other day," Caitlyn said, before mentioning that she got in "trouble" because she addressed Davidson by his formal first name "Peter." She explained that Kim laughed before correcting her to say, "Pete."
Caitlyn went on to praise Davidson as a "very nice guy" and was grateful to see Kim "so happy" with him because that was her "number one concern." Sounds like Davidson has successfully made connections with most of the Kar-Jenner clan.
The comedian also was also photographed playing with Kim's eldest daughter North, with whom she shares with ex Kanye "Ye" West over the weekend. TMZ reports that Pete was riding around in a Moke car with North and cousin Penelope Disick. The interaction marked a big leap in their relationship after Ye said that Davidson will "never" meet their kids in February (via Uproxx). We're glad that everyone is getting along peacefully now.